Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Excels in move back to top unit
Hood put up 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 132-122 win over the Timberwolves.
Jake Layman had been acting as Portland's starting shooting guard in place of C.J. McCollum (knee) over the previous seven games, but the third-year player offered a limited impact on the top unit. As a result, coach Terry Stotts elected to swap Layman out for Hood, who rose to the occasion with a team-high scoring total. McCollum is unlikely to be ready to go for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, likely putting Hood in line for at least one more start alongside Damian Lillard in the backcourt.
