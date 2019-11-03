Hood was helped to the locker room during Saturday's loss to the 76ers with a left knee injury, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Hood delivered 25 points (9-11 FGs, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds in 31 minutes before going down with the injury during the fourth quarter. According to Quick, Hood said he's dealing with some swelling with the knee but doesn't believe there's any structural issues. He should be considered questionable for Monday's game at Golden State until more is known on the injury.