Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Expected to debut Thursday
Hood (not injury related) is expected to make his Trail Blazers debut Thursday against the Spurs, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Though he'll miss Tuesday's game against the Heat, Hood is expected to be launched into the Blazers' rotation Thursday. In order to give him minutes, coach Terry Stotts will likely have to cut time from Jake Layman, Seth Curry, Moe Harkless and/or Evan Turner. As a result, all or any of those players could see a dip in fantasy value.
