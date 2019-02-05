While it's unclear if Hood will make his Blazers debut Tuesday against Miami, coach Terry Stotts indicated that he'll be a part of the rotation as soon as he's able to play, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports. "Obviously we got a player who can help us right away," Stotts said. "Rodney's a high-character guy. He's got good length on the wing, he can shoot mid-range and threes, (has) good length as a defender. So I think it helps our team. He'll come in and play right away."

Hood is still getting settled in his new home, so it's possible he could end up missing Tuesday's game, but he's expected to be in the rotation by Thursday (vs. San Antonio) at the latest. It's unclear whose minutes Hood will cut into, but his ability to play and guard three positions should give Stotts several options. Freeman speculates that Jake Layman could cede playing time to Hood, though the Maryland product has played well of late as the Blazers have climbed up the Western Conference standings. Hood will also battle Seth Curry, Moe Harkless and Evan Turner for minutes, and Stotts acknowledged that the addition of the former-Cavalier will entail an adjustment. "There's going to be a transition period for everybody," Stotts said. "When you trade two players who were not in the rotation for a guy who will be in the rotation, there will be a trickle-down effect. There's going to be an adjustment. But I'm comfortable enough with Rodney to know that he'll adjust well. It'll be gradual. We're still going to rely on our main guys and go from there."