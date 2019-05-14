Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Game-time call Tuesday
Hood (knee) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
A bone bruise is leaving Hood in some discomfort, and it's possible he doesn't play during Game 1. If he's sidelined, Seth Curry and/or Evan Turner could see extra run.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Plays through knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Dealing with bone bruise•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Leaves game with knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Shines off bench again in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Solid effort off bench•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...