Hood will be available for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
After being held out of Friday's opener, Hood has been cleared to return to action for the first time since a torn Achilles cut his 2019-20 season short in December of 2019. Hood is expected to play roughly 12 minutes Sunday.
