Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Good to go vs. Nets
Hood (illness) has been cleared to play Thursday against Brooklyn, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hood was dealing with a stomach illness as of Wednesday, but he appears to have moved past it and shouldn't be limited as the Blazers return from the break. The ex-Cavalier has played in four games with his new team, averaging 9.8 points and 1.5 made threes in 22.8 minutes per game.
