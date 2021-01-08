Hood (quad) will go through warmups Thursday and coach Terry Stotts is "hopeful" that he will play, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hood looks like he has a good chance to return from a two-game absence as it appears he'll play unless anything goes wrong during warmups. His return should decrease the roles of Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Available Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Out vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Suffers left quad cramp•