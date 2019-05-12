Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Leaves game with knee injury
Hood left Sunday's Game 7 against the Nuggets due to a hyperextended left knee and is questionable to return.
Hood had a collision with Craig that resulted in the knee injury and he was immediately taken to the locker room. Hood is likely done for the game, which will likely result in Moe Harkless being part of the Blazers' closing lineup.
