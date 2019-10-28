Hood totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 victory over the Mavericks.

Hood had his best game of the season, scoring 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He can turn on the offensive jets from time-to-time and this was one of those occasions. The three defensive stats were more of an outlier based on his track record. Hood appears locked in for decent minutes but inconsistent production means he is more of a deep league player.