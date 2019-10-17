Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Nine points in return to action
Hood contributed nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 126-118 preseason win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Hood was sidelined with a back issue for Portland's prior preseason contest against the Suns, but he was back in the starting five Wednesday. The 26-year-old projects to open the season as the starting small forward, although with a pair of capable veterans in Kent Bazemore and Mario Hezonja behind him, his minutes could still be capped in the mid-to-high 20s on most nights.
