Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: On fire in return to action
Hood (back) started at small forward and totaled 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 114-106 loss to the Raptors.
Damian Lillard's poor showing (nine points on 2-for-12 shooting from the field) likely killed the Trail Blazers' chances of winning, but Hood at least ensured the game was competitive. Hood, who missed the previous two contests due to the back issue, now has three 20-plus performances to his name on the season, but he's not bringing much value when his shot isn't falling. He's averaging only 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.6 assists and 0.4 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Deemed probable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Questionable Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...