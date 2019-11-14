Hood (back) started at small forward and totaled 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes Wednesday in the Trail Blazers' 114-106 loss to the Raptors.

Damian Lillard's poor showing (nine points on 2-for-12 shooting from the field) likely killed the Trail Blazers' chances of winning, but Hood at least ensured the game was competitive. Hood, who missed the previous two contests due to the back issue, now has three 20-plus performances to his name on the season, but he's not bringing much value when his shot isn't falling. He's averaging only 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.6 assists and 0.4 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game this season.