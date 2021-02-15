Hood (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game at Oklahoma City, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The 28-year-old will be sidelined for the second consecutive game due to a left foot sprain, and his availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday is also in jeopardy. Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little should have increased roles with Hood sidelined.
