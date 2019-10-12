Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Out Saturday
Hood will not play Saturday against the Suns due to back spasms, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hood will get the night off to recover. In his place, Kent Bazemore and Mario Hezonja could see extra minutes.
