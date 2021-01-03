Hood (quadriceps) is out Sunday against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hood will be sidelined Sunday after suffering a strained left quad during Friday's win over the Warriors. With Gary Trent (calf) off the injury report, he should fill in for Hood's minutes.
