Hood finished with 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds to go along with two steals in 30 minutes of play during the Trailblazers' 137-129 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

While Hood's perfect night from the field was remarkable, it once again proved just how much of a boom or bust player he is when it comes to shooting efficiency. Although the wing has had a field-goal percentage of either below 35 or at least 60 percent in each of his last six games, the 27-year-old is also shooting a remarkable 49 percent from beyond the three-point arc this season, making it difficult to predict his scoring production on a given night.