Hood (thigh) will play and start Thursday against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hood was originally probable with a thigh bruise, and he'll unsurprisingly take the floor. During his previous two starts, he averaged 14.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes.
