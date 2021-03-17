Hood finished Tuesday's win over the Pelicans with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3pt) in just 11 minutes.
Hood had played 20-plus minutes in four of the previous five games, but that run came to an end as CJ McCollum returned to mix for the Blazers. Hood wasn't much of a fantasy consideration either way, but with McCollum back, his upside is even lower.
