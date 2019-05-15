Hood totaled 17 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 loss to the Warriors.

Hood was cleared to play Tuesday but certainly appeared hampered by his ongoing knee injury. There also looked to be a moment during the third quarter in which he aggravated the injury but he managed to remain on the floor. Despite the uncertainty leading up to the game, Hood was still able to score 17 points including a pair of three-pointers. This will likely be a bothersome issue for the remainder of the series which is just another injury for the Trail Blazers to worry about.