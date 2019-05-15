Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Plays through knee injury
Hood totaled 17 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 loss to the Warriors.
Hood was cleared to play Tuesday but certainly appeared hampered by his ongoing knee injury. There also looked to be a moment during the third quarter in which he aggravated the injury but he managed to remain on the floor. Despite the uncertainty leading up to the game, Hood was still able to score 17 points including a pair of three-pointers. This will likely be a bothersome issue for the remainder of the series which is just another injury for the Trail Blazers to worry about.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Dealing with bone bruise•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Leaves game with knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Shines off bench again in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Solid effort off bench•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...