Hood scored a season-high 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 125-104 loss to the Spurs.

The 28-year-old made his first start of the season with CJ McCollum (foot) sidelined and responded with by far his best performance of the season. In fact, Hood hadn't scored more than five points in any of his 11 appearances prior to Monday. McCollum will be out of action for another week or more, giving Hood at least a few more opportunities to shine as a DFS value play.