Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Probable Friday
Hood (hip) is probable for Friday's contest against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hood missed Tuesday's win over the Clippers, but all signs are pointing towards him seeing the floor Friday. He could be cleared to play following morning shootaround, provided everything goes as planned.
