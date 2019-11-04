Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Probable Monday
Hood (quadriceps) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Golden State.
Hood appears to have recovered quickly from the left quadriceps bruise that forced him to exit Saturday's game against Philadelphia early. If Hood's forced to miss Monday's contest, Mario Hezonja and Kent Bazemore would be the most likely candidates to see additional playing time.
