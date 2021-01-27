Hood (thigh) is probable for Thursday's game at Houston, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
The 28-year-old missed Monday's loss to the Thunder with a thigh contusion, but he's expected to be back on the court Thursday. Hood figures to rejoin the starting five, pushing Gary Trent back to the bench.
