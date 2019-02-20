Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Probable Thursday
Hood is probable for Thursday's game against the Nets due to a gastrointestinal illness, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Hood missed Wednesday's practice while dealing with the issue, but there seems to be confidence that he'll be able to take the court for Portland's first game after the All-Star break. Since joining the Trail Blazers, he's averaging 9.8 points and 1.3 rebounds on 66.7 percent shooting across 22.8 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Scores 14 points in dubut•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Expected to debut Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Expected to play right away•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Dealt to Portland•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Posts 18 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 20 points in 25 minutes•
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...