Hood is probable for Thursday's game against the Nets due to a gastrointestinal illness, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Hood missed Wednesday's practice while dealing with the issue, but there seems to be confidence that he'll be able to take the court for Portland's first game after the All-Star break. Since joining the Trail Blazers, he's averaging 9.8 points and 1.3 rebounds on 66.7 percent shooting across 22.8 minutes.