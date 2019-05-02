Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Provides scoring boost Wednesday
Hood totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, and three blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 97-90 victory over Denver.
Hood scored 15 points in Wednesday's Game 2 victory, adding to his 17 points from Game 1. With scoring at a premium in this game, Hood was able to find his range, somewhat making up for the shortcomings of Damian Lillard who ended with just 14 points. Hood also randomly chipped in three blocked shots to round out another solid performance.
