Hood had 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 132-121 win over Washington.

The 28-year-old receive the start with Nassir Little (knee) sidelined, and he was one of six Portland players to score 14-plus points. Hood could continue to start if Little misses any additional time.