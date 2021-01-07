Hood (quad) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Hood has missed the past two games due to a strained quad, but he may be able to return Thursday. If he does, it could mean reduced minutes for Gary Trent and Carmelo Anthony.
