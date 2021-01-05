Hood (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Chicago, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hood was held out of Sunday's matchup with the Warriors after straining his left quad Friday, but he appears to have a chance to return in time for Tuesday's clash. The team should provide more information on his status as tipoff approaches.
