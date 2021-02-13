Hood (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Hood left Friday's game with a left foot injury, and he's now been diagnosed with a sprain. As a result, he's questionable heading into Sunday's matchup. If he's unable to play, Anfernee Simons and CJ Elleby could see increased run for the Trail Blazers.
