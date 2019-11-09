Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Questionable Sunday
Hood (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Hawks, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Hood started suffering back spasms during Friday's loss to the Nets. If he's unable to play Sunday, Mario Hezonja and Kent Bazemore could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Questionable to return•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Rough shooting in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Available Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Probable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Exits with knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Nice offensive production in win•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.