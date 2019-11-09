Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Questionable to return
Hood is considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Nets due to back spasms, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
The severity of Hood's injury is unknown at this time. Kent Bazemore and Anfernee Simons figure to see some extra minutes should he end up being unable to return.
