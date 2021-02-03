Hood will start Tuesday's game at Washington, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The 28-year-old came off the bench in his last three games, but he'll return to the lineup with Nasir Little (knee) sitting out Tuesday. Hood averaged 14.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists over 26.0 minutes in his two previous starts this season.