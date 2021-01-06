Hood (quadriceps) won't play Tuesday against the Bulls, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
The 28-year-old was considered questionable with the left quad strain but will be sidelined for the third consecutive game. Coach Terry Stotts indicated Hood is making progress in his recovery, so he'll likely at least be questionable again for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.
