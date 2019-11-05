Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Rough shooting in loss
Hood (quadriceps) posted four points (1-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 loss to the Warriors.
As the heavy minutes total implies, the Trail Blazers seemingly didn't have much concern about Hood's health after the bruised left quad resulted in him carrying a probable designation into the contest. The poor shooting performance was essentially a correction of Hood's uncharacteristically hot night his last time out against the 76ers on Saturday, when he poured in a season-high 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field.
