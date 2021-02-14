Hood (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Hood suffered a sprained left foot during Friday's contest, and he'll be held out Sunday as a result, Anfernee Simons, Derrick Jones and Nassir Little should see increased run for Portland in his absence.
