Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out
Hood (back) will not play Sunday against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Hood was limited by back spasms on Friday, and he'll now miss Sunday's game, which should free up minutes for some combination of Nassir Little, Anfernee Simons and Kent Bazemore. Consider Hood day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game in Sacramento.
