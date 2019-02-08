Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Scores 14 points in dubut
Hood tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 127-118 victory over San Antonio.
Hood made his debut for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 14 points in 25 minutes off the bench. He soaked up a lot of the backup guard minutes, relegating Seth Curry to just seven minutes. This is likely what is to be expected from Hood moving forward, making him more of a deep league option.
