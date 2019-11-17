Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Scores 16 points against Spurs
Hood registered 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 win at San Antonio.
Hood has looked extremely good -- although on a small-sample size -- since returning from a three-game absence, shooting 65.2 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range in his two outings since returning to the starting unit. He will aim to extend his sizzling run of play Monday on the road against the Rockets.
