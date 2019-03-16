Hood amassed 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 122-110 win over the Pelicans.

Hood returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a hip injury and drew the start in place of Maurice Harkless (knee). The 26-year-old wing filled in admirably and provides better scoring contributions and floor spacing (reached double figures in three of his last five appearances) than Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, Evan Turner, or any of the other small forwards on the roster. Still, Hood himself is only a viable option in deeper formats given his inconsistent nature and fairly limited production.