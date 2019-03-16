Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Scores 17 points in Friday's win
Hood amassed 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 122-110 win over the Pelicans.
Hood returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a hip injury and drew the start in place of Maurice Harkless (knee). The 26-year-old wing filled in admirably and provides better scoring contributions and floor spacing (reached double figures in three of his last five appearances) than Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, Evan Turner, or any of the other small forwards on the roster. Still, Hood himself is only a viable option in deeper formats given his inconsistent nature and fairly limited production.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...