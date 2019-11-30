Hood had 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes of a 107-103 win against the Bulls on Friday.

Hood scored in double figures for the fifth consecutive game, finishing with his fourth highest scoring total of the year. But while he had a solid shooting night, his rebounding numbers were down in the contest despite the extended time on the floor. Hood will face the Clippers on Tuesday.