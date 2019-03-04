Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Season-best effort against Hornets
Hood scored a season-high 27 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding two assists, two steals and a rebound in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 118-108 win over the Hornets.
Making the performance even more remarkable was the fact that Hood headed into halftime without a single point on his ledger. The 26-year-old had only 24 total points in his prior six games with the Blazers, so don't expect an encore from him any time soon.
