Hood managed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 34 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 119-110 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.

Hood continues to draw starts at two-guard for C.J. McCollum (knee), and Friday's was his most efficient effort yet in that capacity. The veteran wing's 66.7 percent success rate from the floor was his highest since March 15. Hood hasn't done much in non-scoring categories, but he'll continue offering some offensive upside any time he takes the floor.