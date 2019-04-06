Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Sharp in loss
Hood managed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 34 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 119-110 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Hood continues to draw starts at two-guard for C.J. McCollum (knee), and Friday's was his most efficient effort yet in that capacity. The veteran wing's 66.7 percent success rate from the floor was his highest since March 15. Hood hasn't done much in non-scoring categories, but he'll continue offering some offensive upside any time he takes the floor.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Excels in move back to top unit•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Draws start Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Collects 15 points Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Reaches double figures again•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Scores 17 points in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: To join first unit•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...