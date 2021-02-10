Hood will come off the bench Tuesday against the Magic.
The 28-year-old started the last three games and plated at least 34 minutes in each contest, but he'll return to the bench with Derrick Jones reclaiming his starting spot. Hood may see a downtick in playing time but should still be a significant piece of coach Terry Stotts' rotation off the bench.
