Hood poured in 25 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT) and added four rebounds across 32 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 119-108 win over the Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.

As has been the case most of the series, Hood was a critical contributor off the bench. Thursday's scoring tally was a career playoff high for the fifth-year veteran, who's now shot over 60.0 percent in four consecutive games versus the Nuggets. Hood is averaging an impressive 16.2 points over 25.2 minutes during the series, and the Blazers will undoubtedly need another productive effort from him on the second unit to have any chance of pulling out Sunday's Game 7 on the Nuggets' home court.