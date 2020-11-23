Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey said Monday that he expects Hood (Achilles) to be ready to go when the team begins its season in late December, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Portland's willingness to re-sign Hood on a two-year, $20.9 million contract over the weekend already implied some confidence in his health, and Olshey's comments about the swingman only provide further reinsurance. Before tearing his left Achilles' tendon in early December, Hood had been a full-time starter for Portland, averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 triples and 1.5 assists in 29.5 minutes per game over 21 appearances. Since Hood sustained the injury, the Trail Blazers have added Robert Covington, Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Jones at forward, which could relegate the 28-year-old to a bench role to begin 2021-22.