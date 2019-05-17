Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Solid again in Game 2 loss
Hood managed 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 114-111 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.
Hood continues to tough out a knee bruise, but he's still managed to average a rock-solid 14.5 points off the bench over the first two games of the series. The fifth-year wing has shot 50.0 percent in each of those contests, including 40.0 percent from three-point range. Hood should continue seeing a workload of 20 minutes at minimum in Saturday's critical Game 3 on his home floor.
