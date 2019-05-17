Hood managed 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 114-111 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.

Hood continues to tough out a knee bruise, but he's still managed to average a rock-solid 14.5 points off the bench over the first two games of the series. The fifth-year wing has shot 50.0 percent in each of those contests, including 40.0 percent from three-point range. Hood should continue seeing a workload of 20 minutes at minimum in Saturday's critical Game 3 on his home floor.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...