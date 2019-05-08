Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Solid effort off bench
Hood contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 124-98 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.
Hood shared the second-unit lead in scoring with Zach Collins, and both players checked in behind only Damian Lillard for the night on the Blazers. The veteran wing has been a positive presence throughout the series, hitting double digits in the scoring column in four of the five games. With a hot hand that's led to 61.6 percent shooting, including 55.0 percent from three-point range, thus far, Hood will look to once again play a pivotal role off the bench in Thursday's do-or-die Game 6.
