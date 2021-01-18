Hood will start Monday's game against the Spurs in place of CJ McCollum (foot), Trail Blazers radio voice Jay Allen reports.

With McCollum sidelined with a sprained foot, Hood will move into the starting lineup for the first time since December of 2019. He's mostly played a minor role off the bench thus far, as he's yet to top 16 minutes in any of his 11 appearances. That will likely change Monday, and it's possible Hood could start the next several games with McCollum set to miss at least a week.