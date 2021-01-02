Hood sustained a left quad cramp against the Warriors on Friday and won't return to the contest, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hood suffered a quad injury in the first half of Friday's game, and he won't be able to return for the second half. With Gary Trent (calf) also sidelined, Anfernee Simons should see increased run for the Trail Blazers with Hood unavailable.
