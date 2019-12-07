Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Suffers torn Achilles
Hood has been diagnosed with a torn left Achilles, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hood's injury didn't look good from the start, and the team has already confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL during Friday's matchup with the Lakers. He'll miss the remainder of the season as a result.
